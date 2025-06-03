Nation & World News
3 killed and a dozen others hospitalized after crowd surge at eastern India Hindu festival

Three people have been killed and more than a dozen hospitalized following a sudden crowd surge at a popular Hindu festival in eastern India’s coastal town of Puri
Hindu devotees walk in a procession accompanying three large chariots housing deities, in Puri, India, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo)

By RAJESH ROY – Associated Press
Updated 59 minutes ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — Three people were killed and more than a dozen hospitalized Sunday following a sudden crowd surge and stampede at a popular Hindu festival in eastern India, local authorities said.

“There was a sudden crowd surge of devotees for having a glimpse of the Hindu deities during which a few people either fainted, felt suffocated or complained of breathlessness,” said Siddharth Shankar Swain, the top government official in Puri.

Swain told The Associated Press that 15 people were rushed to a local government hospital, where three people were pronounced dead. Autopsies are planned to determine the exact causes of death. The other 12 people have been discharged.

Tens of thousands of devotees gathered in the coastal town early Sunday at Shree Gundicha Temple, near the famous Jagannatha Temple, to catch a glimpse of the deities onboard three chariots, Swain said.

The coastal temple town of Puri comes alive each year with the grand “Rath Yatra,” or chariot festival, in one of the world's oldest and largest religious processions. The centuries-old festival involves Hindu deities being taken out of the temple and driven in colorfully decorated chariots.

The festival is one of Hinduism’s most revered events and draws hundreds of thousands of devotees annually from across India and the world.

Naveen Patnaik, a former top elected official of Odisha state where Puri is located, said in a social media post that “no government machinery (was) present to manage the surging crowds, highlighting a shocking lapse in duty.”

“While I refrain from accusing the government of criminal negligence, their blatant callousness has undeniably contributed to this tragedy,” he said.

Patnaik called the incident a “stampede” that “exposes the government’s glaring incompetence in ensuring a peaceful festival for devotees.”

In a social media post, Mohan Charan Majhi, the top elected official of Odisha, apologized for the incident, saying it occurred “due to stampede among devotees” amid excitement to have a glimpse of the deities.

Majhi said the security negligence will be investigated immediately.

“This negligence is inexcusable,” he said, adding that concrete action will be taken against the persons involved.

Police personnel and relatives of victims who lost their lives in a crowd surge at a Hindu religious procession wait outside a postmortem center at a government hospital in Puri, India, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo)

