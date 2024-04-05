BreakingNews
Breaking: Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops
UGA fans, Georgia leaders mourn Kevin ‘Catfish’ Jackson

Member of UGA’s 1980 championship team was later a Savannah businessman
Kevin "Catfish" Jackson poses with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in a photo shared by Kemp on social media.

Credit: Gov. Brian Kemp

Credit: Gov. Brian Kemp

Kevin "Catfish" Jackson poses with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in a photo shared by Kemp on social media.
Georgia’s governor, attorney general and leaders throughout the state are among those mourning Kevin “Catfish” Jackson, a member of the University of Georgia’s championship team in 1980 and later a Savannah businessman devoted to friends and family and his community. He died Thursday at 62.

“Marty, the girls and I are heartbroken by the passing of Kevin Jackson, between known as Catfish to those who know and love him,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a social media post. “He was a Damn Good Dawg whose generosity and business acumen made not only his community better, but also the lives of all he touched. We are truly blessed to have been able to know him all these years. Kevin’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayer during this difficult time.”

Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp also shared a note of condolence on social media:

As did U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter.

“Kevin “Catfish” Jackson was a larger than life, dedicated, and beloved member of both our #GA01 community and our UGA community,” Carter said in a social media post. “He made us all strive to be better people, and better Dawgs. He will be deeply missed.”

Born on June 2, 1961, in Rome, Georgia, Jackson graduated from Cartersville High School before attending UGA, where he was a three-year letterman under coaches Vince Dooley and Erk Russell, according to his online obituary. The team followed the 1980 championship with SEC championships in both 1982 and 1983, when Jackson was voted co-captain.

In 1984, Jackson served as a graduate assistant coach for Dooley. Off the the field, he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and golfing, his family said.

In Savannah, Jackson served as founder and Chief Executive Officer of EnviroVac Holdings, LLC., a company he founded in May 1999 with four employees. The company now employs more than 800.

Jackson also served on the boards of numerous civic and business groups, and was involved in countless charities, according to his obituary.

Georgia football coach Vince Dooley gets the victor's ride Saturday, November 15, 1982 at Auburn after his Bulldogs won the Southeastern Conference championship. At left is Kevin Jackson (Joe Benton/AP)

Credit: AP file photo

Credit: AP file photo

Former Gov. Nathan Deal Kevin appointed Jackson to the Georgia Economic Development Board, The Lottery Board and The Georgia Ports Authority Board. Last year, Kemp appointed him to the Department of Natural Resources Board.

“Nobody had a bigger heart, stronger driver or deeper passion for the people of Savannah and the State of Georgia than Catfish,” State Attorney General Chris Carr said in a social media post. “His generosity toward all people knew no bounds, and his loyalty to his family and friends was fierce. It is impossible to measure this loss and even more difficult to imagine our state without Catfish.”

Jackson is survived by his wife, Libby, their three children and spouses, and eight grandchildren.

“Kevin ‘Catfish’ Jackson lived large, but loved even larger,” his obituary states. “He was a one in a million man, and he was truly ‘Bigger than Life’ and without question, it was a life well lived and a life full of happiness, of laughter and of love. He will be sadly missed by many.”

Former Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman shared an anecdote that captured Jackson’s civic spirit.

“When I was struggling to get money from the feds to pump sand onto Tybee’s rapidly eroding beach about 20 years ago, and after exhausting all possible options, I called Kevin and said essentially, ‘Man, I need help,’” Buelterman said in a social media post. Jackson arranged a meeting with then U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss and a few months later, federal funds helped remedy the problem.

“It flat out wouldn’t have happened without Kevin,” Buelterman’s post said.

The funeral for Jackson will be held at Christ Church Episcopal in Savannah at 2 p.m. Tuesday with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Savannah Golf Club. A private family burial will be held at Bulldog Haven in Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens.

