TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Wet roads, mild temperatures after overnight rain

Atlanta is still dealing with the rain that drenched the city on Christmas Day and into the overnight hours.
Wet conditions and scattered showers won’t be widespread on Tuesday, Channel 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon said, but heavy rainfall is expected for the eastern counties throughout the morning.
“You’ll need to be extra careful getting out the door early in the day because the roads are going to be wet,” Deon added.
Temperatures are staying mild in Atlanta, reaching a projected high of 64-degrees in the afternoon, she said. That’s still about 10-degrees above normal for this time of year.
Cloudy skies are expected throughout most of the day, Deon said, with a small possibility of sunshine.
By this evening, temperatures should stay into the mid-50′s as dry air moves in, before eventually dropping into the mid-40s during the overnight hours. On Wednesday, Atlanta should be dry, but temperatures are still expected to run a bit higher than normal. Rain could return later in the week.
“It’s going to take some time before we really get that cooldown to move in,” Deon added.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
