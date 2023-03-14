TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Wall to wall sunshine’ but breezy and cold

A freeze warning is in place for much of the area until 11 a.m. Tuesday as temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s ahead of daybreak. By this evening, a freeze watch will be in effect and will likely be upgraded to a warning, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“Freezing temperatures this week in March is not unusual,” he said. “What is unusual is just how warm it’s been and how early spring has sprung.”