TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Wall to wall sunshine’ but breezy and cold

You’re going to need to pull out that heavy winter coat this morning because it’s freezing in metro Atlanta.
A freeze warning is in place for much of the area until 11 a.m. Tuesday as temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s ahead of daybreak. By this evening, a freeze watch will be in effect and will likely be upgraded to a warning, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
“Freezing temperatures this week in March is not unusual,” he said. “What is unusual is just how warm it’s been and how early spring has sprung.”
It’s not normal to have spring blooms and new, tender foliage on trees and other vegetation this early in the year, and that is why freeze warnings are issued.
“Definitely the next couple of mornings, we need to make sure we cover things up — cover those plants up that are planted outside, bringing the potted plants. It is cold,” Monahan said.
Today’s high is expected to stay in the mid-to-low 50s. Last Tuesday, on the other hand, the high was 79 degrees. The average high for this time of year is in the mid-60s.
It’ll be another cold morning Wednesday, but high temperatures will steadily warm up over the next few days. Highs are projected to be in the low-to-mid 60s and closer to 70 degrees Friday as rain and possible storms move into the area.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
