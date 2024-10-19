Politics

Live coverage: Kamala Harris campaigns in Georgia as early voting continues

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign stop at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Friday, September 20, 2024, in Atlanta. The vice president and Democratic presidential nominee made a speech to address abortion rights after a ProPublica report linked the deaths of two Georgia women to the state’s GOP-backed policies. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

31 minutes ago

Early voting in Georgia is underway as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump kick their campaigns into higher gear to try to drive up turnout across the state.

More than 1 million Georgians have already cast ballots, shattering in-person early voting records for the first week of voting. And both candidates are targeting vote-rich metro Atlanta with campaign events throughout the week.

Harris is holding a rally in Atlanta later today, followed by a “souls to the polls” event at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday. She’ll be back in Georgia on Thursday with former President Barack Obama for their first joint appearance on the campaign trail.

Trump, too, has stepped up his focus on metro Atlanta voters. He held a rally at the Cobb Energy Center last week and is set to headline another campaign event Wednesday in Gwinnett County.

Both campaigns will be busy all weekend encouraging their supporters to get out and vote.

Follow along live.

