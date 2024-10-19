Live coverage: Kamala Harris campaigns in Georgia as early voting continues

Early voting in Georgia is underway as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump kick their campaigns into higher gear to try to drive up turnout across the state.

More than 1 million Georgians have already cast ballots, shattering in-person early voting records for the first week of voting. And both candidates are targeting vote-rich metro Atlanta with campaign events throughout the week.

Harris is holding a rally in Atlanta later today, followed by a “souls to the polls” event at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday. She’ll be back in Georgia on Thursday with former President Barack Obama for their first joint appearance on the campaign trail.