Traffic back to normal after Kamala Harris’ motorcade leaves Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters as she arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for a rally at the Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. It is her first campaign event in Georgia since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By
Updated 52 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade disrupted traffic for several hours Tuesday as it navigated between Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and downtown Atlanta during her first visit as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Delays and closures were in place along sections of I-75, I-85, I-20 and Ga. 166 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. While commuting, drivers were urged to take alternative routes that included Northside Drive, Boulevard, U.S. 29 and Moreland Avenue, the traffic center reported.

After finishing her visit around 8 p.m., several blockades were again in effect along the same thoroughfares as the motorcade returned to Hartsfield-Jackson, according to the traffic center. Harris departed for Washington by 8:30 p.m.

Harris had touched down ahead of schedule at Hartsfield-Jackson around 4 p.m., and she made her first stop at Paschal’s Restaurant, an iconic soul food joint on Northside Drive.

Vice President Kamala Harris makes a brief stop at Paschal's restaurant as she heads to a rally at the Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. It is her first campaign event in Georgia since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin / ajc.com)

The vice president greeted early diners during the short visit at the restaurant. At about 5 p.m., she arrived at the Georgia State University Convocation Center, where she delivered remarks around 7 p.m.

“It’s good to be back in Georgia,” Harris said, to open her remarks.

ExploreKamala Harris plans a star-studded presidential campaign rally in Atlanta

Bernice King and former Mayor Kasim Reed were seen waving to attendees as they entered the center. U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were also in attendance, along with Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who performed in front of a spirited crowd of about 10,000 people, according to Harris campaign officials.

Harris left the stage around 7:30 p.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 for a campaign rally. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Tuesday marks Harris’ sixth visit to Georgia this year and 14th since she became vice president.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

