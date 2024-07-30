Traffic back to normal after Kamala Harris’ motorcade leaves Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade disrupted traffic for several hours Tuesday as it navigated between Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and downtown Atlanta during her first visit as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
Delays and closures were in place along sections of I-75, I-85, I-20 and Ga. 166 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. While commuting, drivers were urged to take alternative routes that included Northside Drive, Boulevard, U.S. 29 and Moreland Avenue, the traffic center reported.
After finishing her visit around 8 p.m., several blockades were again in effect along the same thoroughfares as the motorcade returned to Hartsfield-Jackson, according to the traffic center. Harris departed for Washington by 8:30 p.m.
Harris had touched down ahead of schedule at Hartsfield-Jackson around 4 p.m., and she made her first stop at Paschal’s Restaurant, an iconic soul food joint on Northside Drive.
The vice president greeted early diners during the short visit at the restaurant. At about 5 p.m., she arrived at the Georgia State University Convocation Center, where she delivered remarks around 7 p.m.
“It’s good to be back in Georgia,” Harris said, to open her remarks.
Bernice King and former Mayor Kasim Reed were seen waving to attendees as they entered the center. U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were also in attendance, along with Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who performed in front of a spirited crowd of about 10,000 people, according to Harris campaign officials.
Harris left the stage around 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday marks Harris’ sixth visit to Georgia this year and 14th since she became vice president.
