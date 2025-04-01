The shifting Democratic field for Georgia governor

“That does leave an opening,” said “Politically Georgia” host Greg Bluestein. “Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms could run. Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond could run. And state Sen. Jason Esteves could run.”

Then, voting and election experts Mark Niesse, a senior reporter at the AJC, explains the last-minute election bills that are looking for final passage before Sine Die.

Niesse also talks about the Trump administration dismissing a federal lawsuit against Georgia’s 2021 voting law, SB 202, calling it “false claims of suppression.”

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at (770) 810-5297.

On the next episode: Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy discuss the Trump administration’s latest tariffs.