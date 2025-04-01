The shifting Democratic field for Georgia governor

On today’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath suspends her campaign for governor as her husband undergoes treatment for complications from a recent cancer diagnosis.
McBath’s decision opens the field for Democrats seeking the Governor’s Mansion.
“That does leave an opening,” said “Politically Georgia” host Greg Bluestein. “Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms could run. Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond could run. And state Sen. Jason Esteves could run.”
Then, voting and election experts Mark Niesse, a senior reporter at the AJC, explains the last-minute election bills that are looking for final passage before Sine Die.
Niesse also talks about the Trump administration dismissing a federal lawsuit against Georgia’s 2021 voting law, SB 202, calling it “false claims of suppression.”
On the next episode: Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy discuss the Trump administration’s latest tariffs.
