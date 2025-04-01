Breaking: Registration for AJC Peachtree Road Race is open
The shifting Democratic field for Georgia governor

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath suspended her campaign following a family health crisis
By
54 minutes ago

On today’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath suspends her campaign for governor as her husband undergoes treatment for complications from a recent cancer diagnosis.

McBath’s decision opens the field for Democrats seeking the Governor’s Mansion.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 12: Representative Lucy McBath attends the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 53rd Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 12, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

“That does leave an opening,” said “Politically Georgia” host Greg Bluestein. “Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms could run. Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond could run. And state Sen. Jason Esteves could run.”

Then, voting and election experts Mark Niesse, a senior reporter at the AJC, explains the last-minute election bills that are looking for final passage before Sine Die.

Niesse also talks about the Trump administration dismissing a federal lawsuit against Georgia’s 2021 voting law, SB 202, calling it “false claims of suppression.”

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at (770) 810-5297.

On the next episode: Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy discuss the Trump administration’s latest tariffs.

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

