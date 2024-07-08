TRAFFIC UPDATE | Fatal 5-vehicle wreck still holding up I-285 W in Dunwoody

A fatal 5-vehicle crash is blocking several westbound lanes of I-285 in Dunwoody amid Monday’s rush hour.

Only one or two lanes have been getting by as Dunwoody police investigate the collision. It happened just before the Ashford Dunwoody Road exit around 6:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The scene is expected to remain active at least until 9:30 a.m., GDOT estimates. Some lanes could reopen before then.