TRAFFIC UPDATE | Fatal 5-vehicle wreck still holding up I-285 W in Dunwoody

A fatal 5-vehicle crash is blocking several westbound lanes of I-285 in Dunwoody amid Monday’s rush hour.
Only one or two lanes have been getting by as Dunwoody police investigate the collision. It happened just before the Ashford Dunwoody Road exit around 6:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The scene is expected to remain active at least until 9:30 a.m., GDOT estimates. Some lanes could reopen before then.
Police have not released any other details, so it’s not clear how many fatalities or injuries have been confirmed. Information about what caused the wreck has also not been released.
Commuters should use I-85 South as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
