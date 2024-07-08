Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Fatal 5-vehicle wreck still holding up I-285 W in Dunwoody
TRAFFIC UPDATE | Fatal 5-vehicle wreck still holding up I-285 W in Dunwoody

A deadly crash has blocked several lanes of I-285 West in Dunwoody on Monday morning.

A deadly crash has blocked several lanes of I-285 West in Dunwoody on Monday morning.
By
Updated 15 minutes ago

A fatal 5-vehicle crash is blocking several westbound lanes of I-285 in Dunwoody amid Monday’s rush hour.

Only one or two lanes have been getting by as Dunwoody police investigate the collision. It happened just before the Ashford Dunwoody Road exit around 6:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The scene is expected to remain active at least until 9:30 a.m., GDOT estimates. Some lanes could reopen before then.

Police have not released any other details, so it’s not clear how many fatalities or injuries have been confirmed. Information about what caused the wreck has also not been released.

Commuters should use I-85 South as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

