Two people were taken to a hospital Friday morning after a vehicle caught on fire when the driver struck an abandoned gas station while fleeing an officer, according to Atlanta police.

A little after 2 a.m., a police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a car that was “laying drag,” or driving in a zigzag or circular course, near the 3000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, police said.

The driver fled the officer and struck an abandoned gas station at 2980 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.