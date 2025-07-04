Metro Atlanta
Police chase ends with driver hitting abandoned gas station, igniting car

Two people were taken to hospital after police say driver was ‘laying drag.’
Credit: Atlanta Police Department

45 minutes ago

Two people were taken to a hospital Friday morning after a vehicle caught on fire when the driver struck an abandoned gas station while fleeing an officer, according to Atlanta police.

A little after 2 a.m., a police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a car that was “laying drag,” or driving in a zigzag or circular course, near the 3000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, police said.

The driver fled the officer and struck an abandoned gas station at 2980 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW.

The car caught on fire while the driver and passenger were inside, police said.

Officers were able to remove the passenger from the car, and Atlanta Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and removed the driver, according to the police.

Both occupants were transported to the hospital, conscious and breathing, for medical care.

Credit: AJC

