TRAFFIC ALERT | Chemical spill blocks all lanes on I-285 North in southwest Atlanta

All northbound lanes on I-285 are blocked by a chemical on the road surface before Langford Parkway, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
Delays have been building since officials first reported “debris” on the interstate around 3 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. No details have been released about the nature of the chemical spill, including the chemicals and quantities involved.
🚨 RED ALERT SW ATL: I-285/nb (Inner Loop) shut down n. of Hwy. 166 (Exit 5), chemical spill cleanup. Delays both ways. Take Camp Creek or I-85/nb. #ATLtraffic @wsbradio @wsbtraffic pic.twitter.com/PGvh4h0Q5B— 🔥Fireball Turnbull 🚁 (@DougTurnbull) December 7, 2023
GDOT estimates that the spill will be cleared by 7 p.m., though traffic is backed up past the junction of I-285 and I-85. A GDOT map shows the Perimeter’s inner loop closed between Langford Parkway and Cascade Road.
Drivers should plan to use Camp Creek Parkway or I-85 as alternate routes, according to the Traffic Center.
We’re working to learn more.
