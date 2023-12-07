BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Chemical spill blocks all lanes on I-285 North in southwest Atlanta

Traffic was at a standstill on I-285 North before Langford Parkway due to a chemical spill. Dec. 7, 2023 (Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation)

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Traffic was at a standstill on I-285 North before Langford Parkway due to a chemical spill. Dec. 7, 2023 (Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation)

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

15 minutes ago

All northbound lanes on I-285 are blocked by a chemical on the road surface before Langford Parkway, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Delays have been building since officials first reported “debris” on the interstate around 3 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. No details have been released about the nature of the chemical spill, including the chemicals and quantities involved.

GDOT estimates that the spill will be cleared by 7 p.m., though traffic is backed up past the junction of I-285 and I-85. A GDOT map shows the Perimeter’s inner loop closed between Langford Parkway and Cascade Road.

Drivers should plan to use Camp Creek Parkway or I-85 as alternate routes, according to the Traffic Center.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

