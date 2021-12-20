The AJC’s coverage of Devonia Inman and his bid to be cleared in a 1998 Georgia murder

The story of Devonia Inman’s conviction in South Georgia was spotlighted in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Breakdown podcast, “Murder Below the Gnat Line.” The 2017 podcast asked, “Is the wrong man in prison?”
He was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 1998 murder. The victim, the night manager of the Taco Bell in Adel, Ga., was shot through the right eye as she carried the night’s proceeds to her car in the restaurant’s parking lot.
