The AJC’s coverage of Devonia Inman and his bid to be cleared in a 1998 Georgia murder

Devonia Inman with his mother, Dinah Ray, during happier times. Inman is serving a life-without-parole sentence in Georgia for armed robbery and murder, even though DNA evidence discovered years after his trial strongly suggests another man committed the crimes. But a stunning Georgia Supreme Court decision in his favor on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, might begin to turn things around. Family photo courtesy of Troutman Sanders LLP
Devonia Inman with his mother, Dinah Ray, during happier times. Inman is serving a life-without-parole sentence in Georgia for armed robbery and murder, even though DNA evidence discovered years after his trial strongly suggests another man committed the crimes. But a stunning Georgia Supreme Court decision in his favor on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, might begin to turn things around. Family photo courtesy of Troutman Sanders LLP

By AJC Staff

The story of Devonia Inman’s conviction in South Georgia was spotlighted in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Breakdown podcast, “Murder Below the Gnat Line.” The 2017 podcast asked, “Is the wrong man in prison?”

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 1998 murder. The victim, the night manager of the Taco Bell in Adel, Ga., was shot through the right eye as she carried the night’s proceeds to her car in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Here are some links to our continuing coverage

Intro: What happened to put Devonia Inman in prison?

2021: Devonia Inman, behind bars for 23 years, was wrongfully convicted, judge says

2019: Georgia Supreme Court justices question imprisoned man’s conviction

2017: “Murder Below the Gnat Line,” Listen to Season 4 of the AJC’s “Breakdown” podcast

