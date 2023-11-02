Teen indicted in shooting death of 16-year-old IHOP employee in DeKalb

Jakari Childs was charged Tuesday with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is accused of shooting Jacob Johnson to death at the popular pancake restaurant on Panola Road near Lithonia on July 15.

Johnson was working the morning shift that Saturday and was at the tail end of the breakfast rush when he stepped outside and was shot in the head, authorities said. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

At the time, officials said Johnson and Childs knew each other and had “been engaged in an ongoing dispute.”

On Wednesday, the DA’s office said Childs showed up at the restaurant unannounced and was looking for his ex-girlfriend, who also worked there. Johnson was best friends with the young woman and notified her of Childs’ arrival. All three attended school together.

Childs’ former girlfriend went outside to ask him to leave. That’s when Childs allegedly shot Johnson, who was standing next to the woman. She then ran to a nearby business and asked for someone to call 911.

Childs was arrested less than a week later.

The restaurant was closed for several days following the tragedy, and the owner offered trauma resources to those in need. Some employees left and never returned, stunned by the sight of their friend’s body lying on the ground.

Nearly two weeks later, Johnson’s family, friends and coworkers organized a candlelight vigil outside the restaurant in his honor.