Teen arrested after 16-year-old IHOP employee shot, killed in DeKalb

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
5 minutes ago
X

A 16-year-old IHOP employee was working the tail end of the morning rush in DeKalb County this month when a bullet struck his head, eventually killing him. Now, another teenager has been arrested in connection with the gunfire, authorities confirmed Sunday.

The teen suspect walked into DeKalb Jail to turn himself in Friday following the July 15 shooting at the restaurant near Lithonia, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. He is facing a charge of felony murder, deputies said. The identities of the teenagers were not released.

DeKalb police responded around 11:45 a.m. to the IHOP in the 3000 block of Panola Road after getting a call about a person shot. The restaurant is located just south of I-20. When officers arrived, they found the employee suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The teenager was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

According to authorities, the victim and suspect both knew each other and had “been engaged in an ongoing dispute.” No additional details were provided by deputies after Friday’s arrest.

The IHOP’s General Manager Christina Xivir said both she and her staff were “devastated” from the shooting, according to Channel 2 Action News.

“We are currently working with local authorities to piece together the events that unfolded at our Lithonia-based IHOP at this time our priority is taking care of the team members who were impacted,” Xivir told the news station.

The shooting remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open after crash on I-85 in DeKalb 1h ago

Credit: WSB Channel 2

Gridlock Guy: Exploring the trend of recent Cherokee County chicken truck-spills
3h ago

Credit: David Wickert, AJC

Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
17h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police car among 100 broken into at Atlanta apartment complex
17h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police car among 100 broken into at Atlanta apartment complex
17h ago

Credit: AP

Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
57m ago
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes open after crash on I-85 in DeKalb
1h ago
Police car among 100 broken into at Atlanta apartment complex
17h ago
2 arrested, 1 injured in shooting on University of Georgia campus
22h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
10h ago
Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top