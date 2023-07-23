Teen arrested after 16-year-old IHOP employee shot, killed in DeKalb

A 16-year-old IHOP employee was working the tail end of the morning rush in DeKalb County this month when a bullet struck his head, eventually killing him. Now, another teenager has been arrested in connection with the gunfire, authorities confirmed Sunday.

The teen suspect walked into DeKalb Jail to turn himself in Friday following the July 15 shooting at the restaurant near Lithonia, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. He is facing a charge of felony murder, deputies said. The identities of the teenagers were not released.

DeKalb police responded around 11:45 a.m. to the IHOP in the 3000 block of Panola Road after getting a call about a person shot. The restaurant is located just south of I-20. When officers arrived, they found the employee suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The teenager was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

According to authorities, the victim and suspect both knew each other and had “been engaged in an ongoing dispute.” No additional details were provided by deputies after Friday’s arrest.

The IHOP’s General Manager Christina Xivir said both she and her staff were “devastated” from the shooting, according to Channel 2 Action News.

“We are currently working with local authorities to piece together the events that unfolded at our Lithonia-based IHOP at this time our priority is taking care of the team members who were impacted,” Xivir told the news station.

The shooting remains under investigation.

