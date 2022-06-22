Suspect wanted in NW Atlanta homicide arrested in Ohio

A suspect wanted in connection with an April homicide in Atlanta was arrested in Ohio on Wednesday.
A U.S. Marshals fugitive task force apprehended Jason Hall, 40, just outside Cleveland, Ohio.
He was being sought in Fulton County on aggravated murder charges that stemmed from an April 30 shooting in the 530 block of Sunset Avenue that left 21-year-old Corey Blount Jr., of Hampton, dead, according to police.
A spokesman for the U.S. Marshal’s office said Blount was struck by four bullets and died at the scene.
It was unclear how Fulton County investigators developed Hall as a suspect in the fatal shooting. Members of the fugitive task force acquired a tip that Hall had fled Atlanta and was potentially living in Cleveland.
Marshals captured him Wednesday morning at a residence in Garfield Heights, a suburb just southeast of Cleveland.
“Our task force members pursue fugitives from all over the United States,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release Wednesday. “Today, this violent fugitive’s days of running ended when our team safely arrested him.”
About the Author