SUNDAY WEATHER: Clear skies before rain to come midweek

Sunday morning starts off in the high 40s for metro Atlanta residents.
“The average high is around 70″ for the day, and “we’re going to be pretty close to it,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.
Temperature are expected to rise to a peak of 69 by the afternoon with clear, sunny skies.
Over the next week, temperatures will continue to rise to the high 70s.
“We’re going to stay dry and even turn warmer on Monday in advance of our next storm system,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. “That’s going to bring us rain and storms Tuesday and next Wednesday.”
The weekend continued to be troublesome for allergy suffers with a high pollen count at 937.
