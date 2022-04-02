ajc logo
SUNDAY WEATHER: Clear skies before rain to come midweek

Warmer temperatures are on the way. Rain will set in by midweek.

By Liset Cruz
51 minutes ago

Sunday morning starts off in the high 40s for metro Atlanta residents.

“The average high is around 70″ for the day, and “we’re going to be pretty close to it,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.

Temperature are expected to rise to a peak of 69 by the afternoon with clear, sunny skies.

Over the next week, temperatures will continue to rise to the high 70s.

“We’re going to stay dry and even turn warmer on Monday in advance of our next storm system,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. “That’s going to bring us rain and storms Tuesday and next Wednesday.”

The weekend continued to be troublesome for allergy suffers with a high pollen count at 937.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

About the Author

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

