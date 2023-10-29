4 teens shot after altercation at house party in DeKalb, police say

Officers were called around 11:15 p.m. to the 3300 block of Glenwood Road, where they found a large group of teenagers on the side of the roadway, several of whom were injured.

Police said two 15-year-old girls were each shot in the leg, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm, and a 17-year-old boy’s arm was grazed by a bullet. They were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

After collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses, police said investigators learned the victims had been at a nearby house party that evening when they got into an altercation with another group of teenagers.

“The two groups separated and left, but while this group was waiting for a MARTA bus, individuals from the other group came back and fired several rounds from a moving vehicle,” police said.

No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation, authorities said. Anyone with more information is asked to contact DeKalb police at 770-724-7850.

