South Fulton police investigator fired, charged with DUI after crashing into pole

“We received a call from the Atlanta Police Department in reference to one of our employees possibly driving under the influence,” Chief Keith Meadows told the news station. “She was on call for that particular night.”

Atlanta officers performed a field sobriety test and determined she was under the influence of alcohol, Rogers said.

An internal investigation was immediately opened, and McKinney was fired the next day.

“The damage to the vehicle was pretty extensive and, you know, we have a very strict policy on not only the use of our city vehicles but also zero-tolerance policy as it relates to driving under the influence of any type of substance,” Meadows told Channel 2, adding that the SUV likely cannot be repaired.