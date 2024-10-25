Singer Jelly Roll to perform private show for Apalachee High School students

Credit: Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Road closures will be in place in the area before the event, and parking in downtown Winder will be limited, the city said. Those without Apalachee wristband will be directed to an overflow lot while space permits.

Later Saturday, Jelly Roll will bring his Beautifully Broken tour to State Farm Arena for a 7 p.m. show.

Jelly Roll is the second entertainer to publicly support the school.

Days after the shooting, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met with the football team. The team’s defensive coordinator and math teacher, Ricky Aspinwall, was among those killed. Math teacher Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo also died.

Earlier this month, The Rock attended the first Apalachee home football game since the shooting.

“These players, coaches, teachers, the entire community and ALL the students at Apalachee are the symbol of resilience, love and strength,” the actor posted on Instagram hours before the Oct. 4 game. “I promised them, I would be there tonight for them — and I will.”

Earlier this week, the teenager charged in the shooting spree entered a not guilty plea, according to Barrow County court records. Colt Gray, 14, also waived his arraignment, or a formal reading of his charges in a courtroom, and requested his case go to trial, a document filed Tuesday states.