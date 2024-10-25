Crime & Public Safety

Singer Jelly Roll to perform private show for Apalachee High School students

The Saturday concert is planned hours before his Atlanta tour stop at State Farm Arena.
Jelly Roll, shown at the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 28 at Central Park in New York, will perform a private show Saturday in Winder. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jelly Roll, shown at the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 28 at Central Park in New York, will perform a private show Saturday in Winder. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By
33 minutes ago

Jelly Roll will host a private concert for the Apalachee High School community Saturday, hours before he takes the stage in Atlanta.

The entertainer, a Tennessee native, will perform at 1:30 p.m. at Jug Tavern Park, according to the city of Winder. Only those with school-issued wristbands will be allowed to attend, the city said. The special performance comes as the community continues to mourn after a Sept. 4 school shooting killed two teachers and two students.

“This private event aims to foster healing and unity for the students, faculty and families of Apalachee High School as they come together to reflect and support one another following September’s tragedy,” the city said in a Facebook post. “Thank you for your cooperation in making this a safe and enjoyable event for the Apalachee community!”

Dan Beazley carries a cross at a vigil at Jug Tavern Park in Winder on Sept. 6 days after a 14-year-old Apalachee High School student is accused of killing four people. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Road closures will be in place in the area before the event, and parking in downtown Winder will be limited, the city said. Those without Apalachee wristband will be directed to an overflow lot while space permits.

Later Saturday, Jelly Roll will bring his Beautifully Broken tour to State Farm Arena for a 7 p.m. show.

Jelly Roll is the second entertainer to publicly support the school.

Days after the shooting, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met with the football team. The team’s defensive coordinator and math teacher, Ricky Aspinwall, was among those killed. Math teacher Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo also died.

ExploreWhen the Apalachee football team takes the field, ‘The Rock’ will be there

Earlier this month, The Rock attended the first Apalachee home football game since the shooting.

“These players, coaches, teachers, the entire community and ALL the students at Apalachee are the symbol of resilience, love and strength,” the actor posted on Instagram hours before the Oct. 4 game. “I promised them, I would be there tonight for them — and I will.”

Earlier this week, the teenager charged in the shooting spree entered a not guilty plea, according to Barrow County court records. Colt Gray, 14, also waived his arraignment, or a formal reading of his charges in a courtroom, and requested his case go to trial, a document filed Tuesday states.

