The Rock plans to keep his promise.
Days after the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met with the football team. The team’s defensive coordinator and math teacher, Ricky Aspinwall, was among four people killed in the Sept. 4 shooting. Math teacher Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo also died while nine others were injured, police said.
The student-athletes were still hurting when they were greeted by The Rock. But it was the actor who said he was “blown away” by their spirit.
On Friday night, the world-famous celebrity plans to attend the team’s first home game since the shooting.
“These players, coaches, teachers, the entire community and ALL the students at Apalachee are the symbol of resilience, love and strength,” the actor posted on Instagram on Friday. “I promised them, I would be there tonight for them — and I will.”
Apalachee will host Jackson County at 7:30 p.m.
About the Author