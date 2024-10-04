Crime & Public Safety

When the Apalachee football team takes the field, ‘The Rock’ will be there

The actor plans to show up Friday for the team’s first home game since the mass shooting.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he will attend the Barrow County school's Friday night football game against Jackson County.

Credit: Kevork Djansezian / AP

Credit: Kevork Djansezian / AP

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he will attend the Barrow County school's Friday night football game against Jackson County.
By
1 hour ago

The Rock plans to keep his promise.

Days after the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met with the football team. The team’s defensive coordinator and math teacher, Ricky Aspinwall, was among four people killed in the Sept. 4 shooting. Math teacher Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo also died while nine others were injured, police said.

The student-athletes were still hurting when they were greeted by The Rock. But it was the actor who said he was “blown away” by their spirit.

On Friday night, the world-famous celebrity plans to attend the team’s first home game since the shooting.

“These players, coaches, teachers, the entire community and ALL the students at Apalachee are the symbol of resilience, love and strength,” the actor posted on Instagram on Friday. “I promised them, I would be there tonight for them — and I will.”

Apalachee will host Jackson County at 7:30 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Return to football reminds Apalachee of all Ricky Aspinwall meant
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Coach praises Tim Walz's son for helping protect other kids after shooting
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Photo shows U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler wearing blackface at college Halloween party in 2006
Placeholder Image

Metro Atlanta elementary schools are adding security measures. Is it enough?
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Conyers chemical plant fire: Expect more haze, chlorine odor over weekend19m ago
Father charged with murder after boy, 2, shoots himself in DeKalb59m ago
2 separate gas leaks blocked busy DeKalb thoroughfares Thursday1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship