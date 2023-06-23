X

Shooting in Cobb neighborhood leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Credit: Henri Hollis

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A shooting in the Whispering Pines neighborhood of Cobb County has left one man dead and another injured, authorities said Friday.

Cobb officers were called around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Whispering Pines Road, between Veterans Memorial Highway and Old Powder Springs Road, and found three men. Two of them had gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

The two victims were rushed to a hospital. While one man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, 35-year-old Marquel Gammage was critically wounded. Gammage, of Austell, did not survive.

Police did not say how the third man was involved or if he was considered a suspect. No arrests were announced in the case, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb police tip hotline at 770-499-4111. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

