Security video shows 2 men running after fatal shooting in DeKalb neighborhood

20-year-old victim identified by police

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

16 minutes ago
DeKalb County police have identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in his neighborhood near Lithonia, but investigators did not acknowledge a widely circulated security video showing two men running from the scene.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Bear Mountain Street just before 2:30 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police said. At the scene, they found 20-year-old Arlanders Cole already dead from multiple wounds. Cole was a resident of the subdivision; his body was found near the neighborhood’s clubhouse.

A police spokesman said homicide investigators were following up on multiple leads, but did not say if any suspects had been identified. Channel 2 Action News obtained security footage from a home that shows two men running away from the scene and captures the sound of gunshots.

The video shows the men walking across the frame from right to left before disappearing beyond the camera’s view. The camera picks up several gunshots, then the men run back into the frame in the opposite direction. The men can be heard yelling to one another.

According to Channel 2, one man said, “You shot back?” The other replied, “Yeah.”

Police said the investigation remains active.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

