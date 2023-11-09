Man shot multiple times, killed in DeKalb subdivision

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By
15 minutes ago
X

A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a shooting in a DeKalb County subdivision, police said.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Bear Mountain Street in the Mason’s Mill Estates community around 2:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, police said they found a 20-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Channel 2 Action News, homicide investigators are focusing their efforts on the subdivision’s clubhouse, which is located on the street’s cul de sac. The neighborhood is off Union Grove Road and near Lithonia.

Police have not shared other details into the shooting or provided information on a suspected gunman.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Actors strike finally ending, but Georgia TV and film production will take time to resume1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Mother of man killed during theft of French bulldog sues complex over security
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia man arrested, accused of threatening to kill Marjorie Taylor Greene
2h ago

Credit: Special to the AJC

Feds expand disaster declaration in S. Georgia after Hurricane Idalia
3h ago

Credit: Special to the AJC

Feds expand disaster declaration in S. Georgia after Hurricane Idalia
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Four years later, investigation of Stacey Abrams campaign unresolved
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Teen to serve life for killing 14-year-old girl as part of gang initiation
57m ago
Mother of man killed during theft of French bulldog sues complex over security
1h ago
Gas line break shuts down Northside Drive in Sandy Springs
1h ago
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
9h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top