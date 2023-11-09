Man shot multiple times, killed in DeKalb subdivision

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Bear Mountain Street in the Mason’s Mill Estates community around 2:30 p.m. on reports of a person shot. At the scene, police said they found a 20-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Channel 2 Action News, homicide investigators are focusing their efforts on the subdivision’s clubhouse, which is located on the street’s cul de sac. The neighborhood is off Union Grove Road and near Lithonia.

Police have not shared other details into the shooting or provided information on a suspected gunman.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.