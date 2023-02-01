Rockdale deputy arrested in Alabama, accused of enticing a minor

A deputy with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody in Alabama last week on charges of enticing a minor, authorities said.
Osiel Mendoza Guevara, 20, was arrested Jan. 23 in Jefferson County by officers with the Pleasant Grove Police Department, spokesman Capt. Danny Reid told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Guevara, who was promoted to deputy sheriff in August, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail the next day, according to online records. He was released that day on a $15,000 bond and is facing a felony charge of enticing a child for immoral purposes.
Police are not releasing additional information about the investigation at this time because of the victim’s age and the nature of the alleged crime, Reid said.
The Rockdale Sheriff’s Office said it was aware of Guevara’s arrest and was conducting an internal investigation.
“The arresting jurisdiction has provided minimal information, as they are still investigating,” the sheriff’s office added.
