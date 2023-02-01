Rockdale deputy arrested in Alabama, accused of enticing a minor

Osiel Mendoza Guevara, 20, was arrested Jan. 23 in Jefferson County by officers with the Pleasant Grove Police Department, spokesman Capt. Danny Reid told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Guevara, who was promoted to deputy sheriff in August, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail the next day, according to online records. He was released that day on a $15,000 bond and is facing a felony charge of enticing a child for immoral purposes.