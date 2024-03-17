Robbery attempt leads to shootout near West Midtown restaurants, police say

A man was struck by gunfire Sunday morning after a robbery attempt led to a shootout near a couple of popular West Midtown restaurants, authorities said.

Atlanta police responded around 4 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Howell Mill Road near Hattie B’s Hot Chicken and Snooze West Midtown. The area is less than a half-mile from Georgia Tech’s campus and a short distance from Northside Drive. Officers met with the victim at the hospital after learning he had been taken there in a private vehicle.

Investigators believe the man, who was not publicly identified, was approached in a parking lot by a group of people wearing ski masks. After they demanded his items, police said the victim pulled out a gun and shot at the suspects. They returned fire and drove away in a silver sedan, authorities said.