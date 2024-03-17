Crime & Public Safety

Robbery attempt leads to shootout near West Midtown restaurants, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in West Midtown on Sunday morning.

By
19 minutes ago

A man was struck by gunfire Sunday morning after a robbery attempt led to a shootout near a couple of popular West Midtown restaurants, authorities said.

Atlanta police responded around 4 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Howell Mill Road near Hattie B’s Hot Chicken and Snooze West Midtown. The area is less than a half-mile from Georgia Tech’s campus and a short distance from Northside Drive. Officers met with the victim at the hospital after learning he had been taken there in a private vehicle.

Investigators believe the man, who was not publicly identified, was approached in a parking lot by a group of people wearing ski masks. After they demanded his items, police said the victim pulled out a gun and shot at the suspects. They returned fire and drove away in a silver sedan, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, and police have not provided any additional details on the shooting.

Hattie B’s 5,600-square-foot West Midtown eatery opened in Aug. 2022 and was the second Atlanta location of the Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain. The first Atlanta Hattie B’s opened in 2018 on Moreland Avenue in Little Five Points.

Snooze announced it had opened its West Midtown location in Sept. 2021. Both restaurants were closed at the time of the gunfire.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

