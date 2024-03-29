Revenge plot ended in death, DeKalb woman sentenced to life

It all began March 31, 2020, when Harris discovered a video of the child “involved in a sexual act with a 22-year-old man, later identified as Antonio Harley,” DeKalb District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Claire Chaffins said in a news release. Harris reported the incident to police the following morning.

The officer told Harris a detective would be in touch and then “warned her not to let her anger get the best of her and not to try to get revenge,” Chaffins said.

Later that day, officials said Harris drove three other people to an apartment complex near Wesley Chapel and Snapfinger roads to confront Harley. Chaffins said they were all armed with handguns.

Harris knocked on Harley’s door and he came around the building to see who it was. It was then that Harris and her group began chasing Harley, authorities detailed.

Harley managed to get inside his apartment, but as soon as he shut the door, someone from Harris’ group opened fire, Chaffins said. Harley was struck in the chest.

The man’s brother, who was also inside the apartment, fired back “in an effort to protect himself and five of his younger siblings,” according to Chaffins.

A 19-year-old who was part of Harris’ group was shot and killed during the exchange, officials said. He was identified as Juan Newkirk.

Harley was eventually indicted in August 2023 on charges of statutory rape, child molestation and sexual exploitation of children, court records show. His case is pending.

Two other people involved in the shooting were charged, but officials did not provide their names.