Revenge plot ended in death, DeKalb woman sentenced to life

After a woman reported to police that a 12-year-old girl related to her had been sexually assaulted in 2020, she decided to take matters into her own hands.
She is now headed to prison after being convicted of murder, but not in the death of the man suspected in the assault.
Danyale Harris, 42, was found guilty of murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the DeKalb County incident. She was sentenced March 22 to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus five years.
It all began March 31, 2020, when Harris discovered a video of the child “involved in a sexual act with a 22-year-old man, later identified as Antonio Harley,” DeKalb District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Claire Chaffins said in a news release. Harris reported the incident to police the following morning.
The officer told Harris a detective would be in touch and then “warned her not to let her anger get the best of her and not to try to get revenge,” Chaffins said.
Later that day, officials said Harris drove three other people to an apartment complex near Wesley Chapel and Snapfinger roads to confront Harley. Chaffins said they were all armed with handguns.
Harris knocked on Harley’s door and he came around the building to see who it was. It was then that Harris and her group began chasing Harley, authorities detailed.
Harley managed to get inside his apartment, but as soon as he shut the door, someone from Harris’ group opened fire, Chaffins said. Harley was struck in the chest.
The man’s brother, who was also inside the apartment, fired back “in an effort to protect himself and five of his younger siblings,” according to Chaffins.
A 19-year-old who was part of Harris’ group was shot and killed during the exchange, officials said. He was identified as Juan Newkirk.
Harley was eventually indicted in August 2023 on charges of statutory rape, child molestation and sexual exploitation of children, court records show. His case is pending.
Two other people involved in the shooting were charged, but officials did not provide their names.
