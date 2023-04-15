X

Resin plant fire spurs evacuation in parts of coastal Georgia

Credit: Ryon Horne

Credit: Ryon Horne

Crime & Public Safety
By Jennifer Brett
7 minutes ago

Glynn County in coastal Georgia issued first a shelter in place advisory, then announced an evacuation, due to a fire at a resin plant.

“Evacuation has been issued for 1/2 mile radius of plant,” the board of commissioners said in a social media post. A fire at the Pinova Plant at 2801 Cook Street in Brunswick was first announced Saturday morning but initially appeared to be under control.

“The fire is now contained. There were no injuries,” the county posted just before 10 a.m. “There is NO immediate concern for public safety.”

Later in the day, though, there was.

“The Pinova Plant Fire has reignited,” the county posted at 3:10 p.m. “Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on scene. Mutual aid resources have also been called in.”

The county also issued the shelter in place advisory for areas within a half-mile of the plant.

By 5:34 p.m., the county announced the evacuation.

About the Author

Follow Jennifer Brett on twitter

I lead the AJC's team of breaking news, courts, crime and criminal justice reporters.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp makes case for anyone but Trump in 20244h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Breaking: Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander enters transfer portal
3h ago

Credit: AP

Urban League warns of extremism in State of Black America report
4h ago

Jamie Foxx well-wishers wait for news as ‘Back in Action’ star recovers
5h ago

Jamie Foxx well-wishers wait for news as ‘Back in Action’ star recovers
5h ago

Credit: R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
4h ago
Man fatally shot in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood
5h ago
Man found dead at NE Atlanta motel
22h ago
Featured

Credit: R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
4h ago
How swimsuit colors can help save children’s lives
BREAKING: Supreme Court suspends abortion pill rulings til Wednesday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top