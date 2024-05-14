Crime & Public Safety

Remains found in Newton County ID’d as woman who disappeared in 2018

Authorities say she went missing from boyfriend’s home under ‘suspicious circumstances’
Human remains found in March have been identified as 54-year-old Stacey Nease, who was reported missing after vanishing from her boyfriend's Newton County home in 2018, authorities said.

47 minutes ago

The GBI has identified human remains found in Newton County, officially reigniting an investigation into the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding a woman’s disappearance and death in 2018, authorities said Tuesday.

The GBI’s medical examiner’s office confirmed the remains found March 20 in a wooded area on Hollingsworth Road as those of 54-year-old Stacey Nease, who was reported missing nearly six years ago, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

“The discovery of Stacey Nease’s remains reignites the investigation into her disappearance and subsequent death,” the sheriff’s office said. “The investigation is ongoing, and all efforts are being made to uncover the suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.”

The Newton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the skeletal human remains discovered in a wooded area on...

Posted by Newton County, GA Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 14, 2024

On Aug. 10, 2018, Nease was reported missing after she vanished from her boyfriend’s Newton home. Deputies said she had stopped contacting her friends and family, which was unusual for her, leading them to become worried. She also left behind her purse, wallet, identification and medication.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said it remained committed to seeking justice for Nease and asked anyone with more information about the case to contact one of their investigators at 678-625-1455.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be crucial in helping solve this case and bring closure to the family,” deputies said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

