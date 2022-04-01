Police shootings in Georgia on pace to nearly double 2021 total

Robert Gadson was critically injured when he was shot March 26 outside a bar, the GBI said. Gadson had been involved in a dispute with a bouncer around 3 a.m. when he pulled a gun, according to the state agency. Two off-duty Savannah police officers were working security next door and responded to the incident. They told Gadson to drop his gun, but instead he pointed his weapon at them, leading one of the officers to fire, the GBI said.

Gadson suffered a serious gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, but died there several days later, the GBI said.