GBI: Savannah police shoot man allegedly armed with gun outside bar

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will turn over its findings to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Just an hour-and-a-half earlier, a man was shot and died in an incident involving Canton police, according to the GBI.

Police had received a call about a man armed with a gun inside a house in the 400 block of Parkbrook Way, and as they approached the room where the man was located, gunshots were fired, according to a news release. One of the officers fired his weapon at the man and struck him, but preliminary evidence suggests at least one of his gunshot wounds was self-inflicted.

On Wednesday, two other shootings involving police took place, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Both of those incidents, in Banks County and Clayton County, were fatal.

Saturday’s incidents were the 31st and 32nd officer-involved shootings the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. By the same time last year, there had been 17.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.