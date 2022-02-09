GBI investigating officer-involved shooting that injures two in Columbus

A Columbus police officer opened fire on three people in a stolen car that was accelerating toward him Monday night, authorities said.
Two of the car’s occupants later showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Now the GBI is investigating the incident as the state’s 10th officer-involved shooting of the year.
Columbus Police Department asked the state agency to conduct an independent investigation into Monday’s shooting.
According to GBI officials, a man called 911 shortly after 5 p.m. and told dispatchers he spotted his sister’s car, which was reportedly stolen Saturday. The caller followed the car to the Riverwind Apartments in southwest Columbus, and two officers later responded to the complex.
The officers parked their patrol vehicles in front of the stolen car. As they were approaching the car, the driver began steering the vehicle toward one of the officers, who fired multiple shots at the car, GBI officials said.
The officers were unsure at the time if anyone in the vehicle had been shot. Police later found the stolen car abandoned at an intersection about three miles north of the apartment complex.
According to preliminary reports, surveillance in the area showed three people running from the vehicle.
Those same three occupants arrived together at Piedmont Hospital in Columbus hours later, according to the GBI. Two of them had been shot — one in the arm and the other in the shoulder.
Charges related to the stolen car are pending against the trio, according to Columbus police.
No officers were injured in Monday’s shooting. Police did not release the name of the officer who fired his weapon.
He was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the GBI investigation, according to Columbus news reports. The Columbus Police Department Office of Professional Standards has also opened an administrative investigation into the incident.
It was the second officer-involved shooting in Columbus in 2022. Tobias Maddox, 39, was shot in the leg when he reportedly fired his gun at an officer during a pre-dawn police chase Jan. 7, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Anyone with information about Monday’s shooting is asked to contact the GBI region 2 field office at 706-565-7888. Tipsters can also call 800-597-8477, submit them online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
