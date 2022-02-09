GBI investigating officer-involved shooting that injures two in Columbus

The officers were unsure at the time if anyone in the vehicle had been shot. Police later found the stolen car abandoned at an intersection about three miles north of the apartment complex.

According to preliminary reports, surveillance in the area showed three people running from the vehicle.

Those same three occupants arrived together at Piedmont Hospital in Columbus hours later, according to the GBI. Two of them had been shot — one in the arm and the other in the shoulder.

Charges related to the stolen car are pending against the trio, according to Columbus police.

No officers were injured in Monday’s shooting. Police did not release the name of the officer who fired his weapon.

He was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the GBI investigation, according to Columbus news reports. The Columbus Police Department Office of Professional Standards has also opened an administrative investigation into the incident.

It was the second officer-involved shooting in Columbus in 2022. Tobias Maddox, 39, was shot in the leg when he reportedly fired his gun at an officer during a pre-dawn police chase Jan. 7, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Anyone with information about Monday’s shooting is asked to contact the GBI region 2 field office at 706-565-7888. Tipsters can also call 800-597-8477, submit them online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.