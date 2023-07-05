Police seek help identifying woman found dead in Duluth

A month after a woman’s body was found in Duluth, police said Wednesday they need assistance identifying her.

An investigation began June 2 after the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office called officers in Duluth advising they received a call from an attorney about the body, an incident report states. The attorney told officials that his client had “possibly located human remains on his father’s property” while cleaning out the location, the report adds.

Police said they responded to the 4300 block of Abbotts Bridge Road, found the body and have since been trying to identify the woman.

“Despite the efforts of Duluth detectives, the woman’s identity remains unknown,” the police department said.

The manner and date of death have not been determined by the Gwinnett medical examiner’s office.

The woman is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35 and between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-5. Police said she has multiple body piercings and a tattoo on her back. A sketch of the woman’s appearance has been created by the GBI with the hope that someone recognizes her.

Anyone who can help identify the woman or has information on her death is asked to contact the Duluth Police Department at 770-497-5000.

