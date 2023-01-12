Police make quick arrest in deadly DeKalb shooting

A man is in jail after a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood left another man dead shortly after midnight Thursday, according to police.
DeKalb officers were called to a home on Meadowlark Drive, about two blocks from Peachcrest Road in the Belvedere Park neighborhood, around 12:45 a.m. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
The victim was identified by police as Kali Winston. His age was not disclosed.
Investigators believe Winston got into an argument with the suspect, 23-year-old Zakariya Wildman, who grabbed his gun and shot the victim, the statement read.
Wildman was located and taken into custody without incident. He faces a murder charge and is being held in the DeKalb jail.
No other details about the case were released by police.
About the Author
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com