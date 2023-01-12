BreakingNews
Kemp vows focus on ‘real people’ over posturing in second term
Police make quick arrest in deadly DeKalb shooting

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A man is in jail after a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood left another man dead shortly after midnight Thursday, according to police.

DeKalb officers were called to a home on Meadowlark Drive, about two blocks from Peachcrest Road in the Belvedere Park neighborhood, around 12:45 a.m. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The victim was identified by police as Kali Winston. His age was not disclosed.

Investigators believe Winston got into an argument with the suspect, 23-year-old Zakariya Wildman, who grabbed his gun and shot the victim, the statement read.

Wildman was located and taken into custody without incident. He faces a murder charge and is being held in the DeKalb jail.

No other details about the case were released by police.

