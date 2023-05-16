X

4 shot, including 1 killed, within 8-hour period in Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Shooting spate comes less than 2 weeks after Midtown shooting, mayor’s calls for gun control

Atlanta police investigated four separate, unrelated shootings, including one that proved deadly, in the course of about eight hours from Monday night through early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the fatal shooting scene on Redwine Road in the Princeton Lakes neighborhood just after 11 p.m., Atlanta police said. A security guard at the Park at Princeton Lakes apartment complex met with police and showed where he had found an unresponsive man lying in the parking lot.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the shooting, but no further details have been released.

Prior to the fatal shooting, officers were called to a home on Bonnybrook Drive in Atlanta’s Greenbriar neighborhood. Investigators found a 48-year-old man at the house who was conscious but suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to the hospital and is considered stable.

According to the initial investigation, police believe he was shot at the Hills at Greenbriar apartments, a troubled complex highlighted in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Dangerous Dwellings investigation. In July 2022, Atlanta announced that the complex was on its list of properties to be targeted because of chronic crime and condition problems.

The third overnight shooting took place just before 2 a.m. Tuesday when officers were called to the Westmar Student Lofts on West Marietta Street. At the scene, officers found a man who was conscious but suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned that the victim and the suspected shooter were at the same social event, and the victim voluntarily handed his gun to the other man, police said. The suspected shooter was not arrested, but the investigation is ongoing. The victim was taken to the hospital and is considered stable.

The final shooting took place about eight hours after the first, police said, around 4:20 a.m. near the intersection of Santa Barbara Drive and Hamilton E. Homes Drive.

ExploreOPINION: Random, yet routine, shootings again put a city on edge

Officers were patrolling the area between the Collier Heights and Center Hill neighborhoods when they heard gunshots, police said. They canvassed the area and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The officers quickly determined the man had been shot during a robbery attempt, and the victim told them the suspects were driving a white sedan.

Officers were able to locate that vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspects tried to flee and crashed, police said. Two suspects ran from the wrecked car and were able to evade the officers, but a gun was recovered from the scene, authorities said. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the shooting.

The spate of shootings took place less than two weeks after a deadly rampage at a Midtown medical building.

ExploreMayor Dickens’ open letter to the city: ‘It’s the guns’

The lone suspect, 24-year-old Deion Patterson, is accused of shooting five women, killing one. He then allegedly led multiple law enforcement agencies on a manhunt for about eight hours before he was captured in Cobb County.

In an open letter to the city after the shooting, Mayor Andre Dickens said that while violent crime is trending down in Atlanta, “we need action that keeps guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.”

“It’s the guns,” Dickens said. “While we respect the rights conveyed by the 2nd Amendment, we also need more actions to protect the rights of our citizens to go about their lives — to go to a doctor’s office, a supermarket, a gas station, their school — without the threat of being gunned down.”

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING: Regulators approve new Georgia Power rate hike1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The Varsity president, family escape large fire at their Roswell home
45m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Georgia Board of Regents to keep tuition steady for most schools
1h ago

Credit: AP

Home Depot hits a rough patch to start year; sales disappoint
17m ago

Credit: AP

Home Depot hits a rough patch to start year; sales disappoint
17m ago

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers and storms again today
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Butts County deputy on administrative leave after fatal boat crash
31m ago
The Varsity president, family escape large fire at their Roswell home
45m ago
Cobb man to serve 18 years for firing at officers during SWAT standoff
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

What to Watch: Clues about voter sentiment could emerge from Kentucky, Pennsylvania...
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top