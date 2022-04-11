Atlanta police find person of interest in fatal shooting at student housing complex

Police have found a person of interest in connection with Sunday’s deadly shooting at a student housing apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, officials confirmed Monday.
One person was found dead with a gunshot wound at the Westmar Lofts at 800 West Marietta Street around 5 a.m., police said. No details about the victim, including their name or age, have been released.
Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide commander, said investigators had not detained or arrested anyone as they worked to determine the person’s level of involvement in the shooting.
A substantial amount of narcotics was found in the apartment, Woolfolk said.
Management said the victim was a Westmar Lofts resident, and that based on the information they’d received, they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
“We are devastated that such a serious and unfortunate incident took place at Westmar,” a spokesperson said. “The Westmar team is fully cooperating with local law enforcement in their investigation. The well-being of our community is and will remain our top priority.”
Westmar Lofts is an independent student housing complex that markets to students from Georgia State University, Georgia Tech and the Atlanta University Center, according to the community’s website.
About the Author