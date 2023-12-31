Police investigate multiple metro Atlanta New Year’s weekend shootings

— A man was in critical condition early Sunday morning after he was shot while Atlanta police said he was trying to break into a home on Richardson Street in southwest Atlanta, according to Channel 2. The news outlet reported that he was shot in the chest by the homeowner.

— Police responded to reports of shots fired Saturday night Andrew Young International Boulevard, where two men apparently were shot. One man was found there wounded and was taken to the hospital where he was alert and breathing, according to Channel 2. Police learned another man also had been shot in the incident and was also hospitalized, alert and breathing, according to the news outlet.

— In DeKalb County, early Saturday morning, police investigated a 24-year-old man found on Chapel Park Drive with gunshot wounds, according to Channel 2. The man reported being shot by an unknown person while he was driving by a house a block away on Wesley View. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

— DeKalb police on Saturday were investigating a man who reportedly was shot as he exited a MARTA bus on Hillandale Drive. Apparently the 47-year-old’s injuries were not life threatening.