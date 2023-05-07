Police: Girl, 12, accidentally shot at SW Atlanta apartments; suspect sought

A suspect is on the loose after shooting a 12-year-old girl at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening, authorities said.
Atlanta police responded to the Hidden Creste Apartments on Stone Road at around 6:20 p.m. for a person shot call. Officers were told the girl was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in stable condition. She was not publicly identified.
According to investigators, the girl was outside her apartment with a group of people when someone accidentally fired a weapon, striking her. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
“Investigators are gathering information on the incident and working to determine the identity of the shooter,” police said.
The complex is located a short distance from Stone Hogan Park and the North Camp Creek Parkway Nature Preserve.
