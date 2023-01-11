Police: Forsyth County man killed daughter with special needs, then himself

A GoFundMe page was created to assist with funeral costs for Megan Frix.

“Megan was on the autism spectrum, and due to her needs, her father was unable to work,” the fundraiser organizer posted. “This family struggled financially, but Megan was a bundle of joy to all who knew her. We are saddened by this loss and hope to honor her legacy in this way.”

Three years ago, another family friend created a fundraising page to help the Frix family after their van was wrecked. Jerry Frix used the van to collect scrap metal he could sell to help support himself and his daughter, who was nonverbal, the fundraising page states.

“Megan can’t help her condition, and to strangers she may appear to be in need of being institutionalized,” the organizer posted. “Not the case! She is smart and also very sweet when treated with kindness.”

