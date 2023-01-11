Police: Forsyth County man killed daughter with special needs, then himself

A Forsyth County man is accused of killing his daughter with special needs and then himself inside their Cumming-area home, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
A healthcare worker visiting the Evans Drive home found the two dead Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. They were identified as 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter, Megan Frix.
Sheriff Ron Freeman said investigators believe Jerry Frix killed his daughter and then himself. The GBI is conducting autopsies, he said.
“The loss of life is especially tragic as the adult daughter had special needs and had lost her mother just a few years before,” Freeman said in an emailed statement. “There can be no justification for the loss of life, and we need to ensure that people know that they can reach out for help by calling 988 and be instantly connected to a crisis counselor.”
The deaths remain under investigation.
A GoFundMe page was created to assist with funeral costs for Megan Frix.
“Megan was on the autism spectrum, and due to her needs, her father was unable to work,” the fundraiser organizer posted. “This family struggled financially, but Megan was a bundle of joy to all who knew her. We are saddened by this loss and hope to honor her legacy in this way.”
Three years ago, another family friend created a fundraising page to help the Frix family after their van was wrecked. Jerry Frix used the van to collect scrap metal he could sell to help support himself and his daughter, who was nonverbal, the fundraising page states.
“Megan can’t help her condition, and to strangers she may appear to be in need of being institutionalized,” the organizer posted. “Not the case! She is smart and also very sweet when treated with kindness.”
SUICIDE
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
About the Author
Credit: Stephen M. Dowell