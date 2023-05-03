Police: 2 men arrested in connection with car break-ins across metro Atlanta

Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a recent string of car break-ins across metro Atlanta, authorities said.
At around 4:30 a.m., four people, including Darion Kelley, 19, and Tavari Karon Reid, 20, were allegedly seen breaking into vehicles near the intersection of Clifford Court and Old Atlanta Road, according Stockbridge police. Kelley and Reid were apprehended after a chase, while the other two suspects are still at large.
“Evidence found at the scene — including a stolen gun — suggests this crew is responsible for multiple car break-ins around the metro Atlanta area,” police said in a news release.
On Wednesday, police Chief Frank Trammer said the suspects refused to speak with investigators after being arrested, and were only linked to the cases by their “proximity and M.O.”
Investigators are looking at their cellphone records to see if they could be placed in the area of the break-ins, he added.
Kelley is facing seven counts of entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and financial transaction card theft. Reid is also facing seven counts of entering auto, along with obstruction (fleeing from police), giving false name to law enforcement, and financial transaction card theft.
Police said detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine what additional charges the men might face.
