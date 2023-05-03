Police: 2 men arrested in connection with car break-ins across metro Atlanta

At around 4:30 a.m., four people, including Darion Kelley, 19, and Tavari Karon Reid, 20, were allegedly seen breaking into vehicles near the intersection of Clifford Court and Old Atlanta Road, according Stockbridge police. Kelley and Reid were apprehended after a chase, while the other two suspects are still at large.

“Evidence found at the scene — including a stolen gun — suggests this crew is responsible for multiple car break-ins around the metro Atlanta area,” police said in a news release.