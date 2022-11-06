ajc logo
Police: 1 man dead in Sylvan Hills food mart shooting

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A shooting near a food mart in southwest Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood left one man dead Saturday evening, according to police.

Atlanta officers were called to the area of the Peach Pantry at 1085 Katherwood Drive just before 5:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound, police said in a statement. The man, whose identity was not released, was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

No other details about the victim, the shooting or any possible suspects have been released.

