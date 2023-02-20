X
Person critically injured in Clayton County shooting following argument

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

A person is in “very critical condition” after being shot during an argument Sunday night in a Clayton County neighborhood, according to authorities.

County police got a call about a person shot in the 8300 block of Kendrick Road, between Riverdale and Jonesboro, just before 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the person inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

A suspect had already run away by the time police arrived. Investigators believe an argument led to the shooting, according to police.

No other information about the incident, victim or suspect has been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

