Person critically injured in Clayton County shooting following argument

County police got a call about a person shot in the 8300 block of Kendrick Road, between Riverdale and Jonesboro, just before 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the person inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

A suspect had already run away by the time police arrived. Investigators believe an argument led to the shooting, according to police.