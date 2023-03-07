Pedestrian dead after being hit by 3 vehicles on Gwinnett highway, cops say

The fatal crash occurred around 11 p.m. on Grayson Highway near Crane Drive, according to Lawrenceville police. An officer was patrolling the area when he noticed “something in the roadway” and a vehicle in the center lane with its hazard lights on. The officer got out to investigate, and saw a man dead in the middle of the road, police said.

According to investigators, one of the drivers was headed south when the pedestrian stepped in front of his vehicle and was hit. Soon after, police said at least two other vehicles struck the man.