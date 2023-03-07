X
Pedestrian dead after being hit by 3 vehicles on Gwinnett highway, cops say

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A pedestrian was killed Sunday evening when he was struck by three separate vehicles on a Gwinnett County highway, authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred around 11 p.m. on Grayson Highway near Crane Drive, according to Lawrenceville police. An officer was patrolling the area when he noticed “something in the roadway” and a vehicle in the center lane with its hazard lights on. The officer got out to investigate, and saw a man dead in the middle of the road, police said.

According to investigators, one of the drivers was headed south when the pedestrian stepped in front of his vehicle and was hit. Soon after, police said at least two other vehicles struck the man.

Police said the first and second drivers pulled over to render aid to the victim. The third driver, who was not publicly identified, got into his vehicle and drove away. He was later found by police and taken into custody on unspecified traffic-related charges.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld until family is notified. The crash remains under investigation.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

