Trump probe: How would the Fulton County special grand jury work?
Off-duty Atlanta police officer carjacked in Little Five Points

A man allegedly carjacked an off-duty Atlanta police officer in Little Five Points on Saturday night, according to police.

Credit: Henri Hollis

A man allegedly carjacked an off-duty Atlanta police officer in Little Five Points on Saturday night, according to police.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Police are searching for a man they say carjacked an off-duty Atlanta officer in Little Five Points on Saturday night.

The officer was stopped in traffic near 484 Moreland Avenue, just south of Mansfield Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. when his 2019 Dodge Charger was taken at gunpoint, according to a news release.

While the victim was stopped, a man got out of a nearby vehicle, pointed a firearm at him and demanded the vehicle, the release states. The victim, who was not injured, got out of the car and ran to a nearby business to call 911.

Police did not release any additional information about the suspect.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

