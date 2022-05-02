Off-duty Atlanta police officer carjacked in Little Five Points

Police are searching for a man they say carjacked an off-duty Atlanta officer in Little Five Points on Saturday night.
The officer was stopped in traffic near 484 Moreland Avenue, just south of Mansfield Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. when his 2019 Dodge Charger was taken at gunpoint, according to a news release.
While the victim was stopped, a man got out of a nearby vehicle, pointed a firearm at him and demanded the vehicle, the release states. The victim, who was not injured, got out of the car and ran to a nearby business to call 911.
Police did not release any additional information about the suspect.
