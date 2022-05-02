Off-duty Atlanta police officer carjacked in Little Five Points

The officer was stopped in traffic near 484 Moreland Avenue, just south of Mansfield Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. when his 2019 Dodge Charger was taken at gunpoint, according to a news release.

While the victim was stopped, a man got out of a nearby vehicle, pointed a firearm at him and demanded the vehicle, the release states. The victim, who was not injured, got out of the car and ran to a nearby business to call 911.