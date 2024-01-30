BreakingNews
Gwinnett police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of child
Police kill man in VA hospital emergency room

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is examining the death of John Robert Smith, 58.
The Atlanta VA medical Center, located in Decatur, where Smith was shot by an officer. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said Tuesday that their agents are investigating a death at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Decatur, after police shot and killed a man who was displaying suicidal ideations.

John Robert Smith, a 58-year-old from Decatur, arrived at the hospital Monday evening and staff brought him into the emergency room. Once inside the emergency room, Smith pulled out a knife and threatened to harm himself, according to the GBI.

VA police officers responded to the ER, and tried to get Smith to drop the knife, according to the GBI. He refused, and advanced towards a staff member with the knife in hand. That’s when an officer shot Smith, who was then pronounced dead on the scene by medical staff. It’s unclear if Smith was a veteran.

“Our prayers go out to those affected by this incident,” the VA said in a statement. “We are unable to comment at this time as this matter is currently under investigation.”

GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the matter at the request of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs Police. Smith’s body will be taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

When the GBI investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

