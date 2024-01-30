Police kill man in VA hospital emergency room

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said Tuesday that their agents are investigating a death at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Decatur, after police shot and killed a man who was displaying suicidal ideations.

John Robert Smith, a 58-year-old from Decatur, arrived at the hospital Monday evening and staff brought him into the emergency room. Once inside the emergency room, Smith pulled out a knife and threatened to harm himself, according to the GBI.

VA police officers responded to the ER, and tried to get Smith to drop the knife, according to the GBI. He refused, and advanced towards a staff member with the knife in hand. That’s when an officer shot Smith, who was then pronounced dead on the scene by medical staff. It’s unclear if Smith was a veteran.