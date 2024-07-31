Crime & Public Safety

Mother, infant dead in South Fulton house fire

South Fulton firefighters found the home on Connell Road already halfway engulfed in flames when they arrived.

South Fulton firefighters found the home on Connell Road already halfway engulfed in flames when they arrived.
By
1 hour ago

A mother and her infant child died in a house fire in South Fulton early Wednesday morning, officials said.

South Fulton firefighters were called to a home on Connell Road just after midnight, Assistant Fire Chief Glenn Washington told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. About half of the split-level home was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived, he said.

Due to the intensity of the blaze, firefighters initially took a defensive approach, Washington said. Two people had escaped the burning home, but firefighters were not able to find the other residents on their primary search. They discovered the bodies of the woman and her baby while conducting a secondary search, Washington said.

The victims’ cause of death has not officially been determined, but Washington said the pair likely died as a result of smoke inhalation. Authorities have not publicly identified the victims or said what caused the fire.

Washington said no injuries were reported among the fire crew or the home’s other residents.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

More than 100 displaced after massive fire at NW Atlanta complex
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man charged with murder in 3-year-old son’s 2004 killing
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Teen killed in DeKalb is brother of airman shot by Florida deputy10m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Residents express frustration after apartment building catches on fire
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

BREAKING
Teen killed in DeKalb is brother of airman shot by Florida deputy10m ago
WATCH
Chick-fil-A driver fights off armed robbery suspect at Gwinnett restaurant2h ago
Young Thug trial roiled by revelation of second secret meeting2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

Though sidelined, Spencer Strider is bringing rock ‘n’ roll heat to fans
Discrimination lawsuit against Atlanta VC firm Fearless Fund explained
As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses