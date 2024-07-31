Mother, infant dead in South Fulton house fire

A mother and her infant child died in a house fire in South Fulton early Wednesday morning, officials said.

South Fulton firefighters were called to a home on Connell Road just after midnight, Assistant Fire Chief Glenn Washington told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. About half of the split-level home was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived, he said.

Due to the intensity of the blaze, firefighters initially took a defensive approach, Washington said. Two people had escaped the burning home, but firefighters were not able to find the other residents on their primary search. They discovered the bodies of the woman and her baby while conducting a secondary search, Washington said.