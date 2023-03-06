X
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Warm start to the week, but colder temps come later

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

After a chilly morning, the springlike weather trend is continuing Monday for metro Atlanta.

Temperatures are starting out in the low 40s ahead of daybreak for much of the area, but that changes as the day goes on with highs soaring to near 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine for much of the area, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said. The average high for this time of year is 63 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures stay in the 50-degree range and warm up again for another very warm Tuesday with projected highs in the high 70s and even low 80s in some areas.

By Wednesday, though, an area of high pressure is bringing in some East wind that will start a cooling trend, Lopez said. And a cold front will start approaching later in the week, bringing in more cold air from Canada that will keep weekend temperatures cool.

The front will push in rain ahead of it, with a 40% and 60% chance on Thursday and Friday.

Amir Abdur-Rahim credits his dad with helping Owls win ASUN
