MONDAY’S WEATHER: Springlike weather in store for ‘perfect week’ ahead

It’s going to be warm this week. With only spotty showers and temperatures climbing into the 80s later in the forecast, some might even call it “perfect” weather.
“It’s really going to feel like springtime,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Monday is starting out on the cooler side with temperatures in the 40s, but it’ll warm up quick. By 11 a.m., it’s expected to be 61 degrees and by 3 p.m. it should reach 72 degrees.
Both Monday and Tuesday’s highs will reach the low 70s, and Wednesday and Thursday will see near record-high temperatures with a warmup into the 80s, according to the forecast.
But hold off on any plans to start planting. Spring is still four weeks away, and there is still potential for a hard freeze. The average last freeze falls on March 15, but the general rule is to wait until after Easter Sunday, Monahan said.
Over the last century, the last hard freeze, on average, used to come around March 27. Now, the average number of days during which temperatures stay above freezing has grown from 229 to 246 days per year, Monahan said.
Some spotty showers could creep into the forecast on Tuesday with a 40% chance, but not everyone will see the rain. A slight chance of isolated showers lingers through the rest of the week.
