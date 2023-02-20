X
Dark Mode Toggle

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Springlike weather in store for ‘perfect week’ ahead

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It’s going to be warm this week. With only spotty showers and temperatures climbing into the 80s later in the forecast, some might even call it “perfect” weather.

“It’s really going to feel like springtime,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Monday is starting out on the cooler side with temperatures in the 40s, but it’ll warm up quick. By 11 a.m., it’s expected to be 61 degrees and by 3 p.m. it should reach 72 degrees.

Both Monday and Tuesday’s highs will reach the low 70s, and Wednesday and Thursday will see near record-high temperatures with a warmup into the 80s, according to the forecast.

But hold off on any plans to start planting. Spring is still four weeks away, and there is still potential for a hard freeze. The average last freeze falls on March 15, but the general rule is to wait until after Easter Sunday, Monahan said.

Over the last century, the last hard freeze, on average, used to come around March 27. Now, the average number of days during which temperatures stay above freezing has grown from 229 to 246 days per year, Monahan said.

Some spotty showers could creep into the forecast on Tuesday with a 40% chance, but not everyone will see the rain. A slight chance of isolated showers lingers through the rest of the week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Reparations: Where do they stand?1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The Jolt: A town prays for Jimmy Carter — and Rosalynn, too
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Plains ‘smiling peanut’ gets facelift as residents prepare to say goodbye to Jimmy Carter
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Reflecting on Atlanta’s recent work amid the new Buckhead cityhood push
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Reflecting on Atlanta’s recent work amid the new Buckhead cityhood push
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
1h ago
The Latest

Person critically injured in Clayton County shooting following argument
13m ago
At least 15 children injured in weekend shootings across Georgia
16h ago
Fayetteville man arrested after shooting injures 8-year-old boy
21h ago
Featured

Credit: Adam K Thompson

10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
What to expect in the Georgia Trump probe: Answers to your questions
Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top