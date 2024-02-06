Manhunt underway after Clayton jail inmate escapes from hospital

An inmate was able to get out of her handcuffs and escape a Clayton County hospital after being arrested last week, officials said Tuesday.

Brandi Marie Cannon was taken to Southern Regional Hospital, just outside of Riverdale, after she told officers that she took drugs before being taken to jail, sheriff’s office spokesman Jamal Webb said. She was charged Friday with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of tools during the commission of a crime, giving a false name and violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

According to authorities, Cannon slipped out of her handcuffs and pulled the fire alarm in order to escape the hospital.