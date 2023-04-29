X

Man wanted in Texas fatal stabbing, arrested at mother’s Henry County home

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

A man accused in a fatal stabbing near a Texas airport was arrested Friday in Henry County, officials said.

Steven Jones, 28, was located at his mother’s apartment in the 200 block of White Mountain Pass in McDonough, the Henry sheriff’s office said. A tip submitted to Crime Stoppers helped authorities track Jones down.

Within hours of the tip coming in, Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said law enforcement officers were able to apprehend Jones. He was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m.

“The faster criminals are taken off of the streets, the more crimes can be prevented,” Scandrett said. “The majority of the public doesn’t realize how important their tips are.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Jones was wanted out of Harris County, Texas, in the stabbing of 28-year-old Clarence Logan. He is accused of stabbing the victim multiple times in the parking lot of a hotel near the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston in September 2022.

“For the family of the victim, nothing will bring him back but hopefully the detainment of this suspect will start the process of justice,” Scandrett added.

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Jones faces one count of murder and is being held at the Henry County Jail awaiting extradition.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

