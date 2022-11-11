Man killed at SE Atlanta apartment complex

A man was killed Thursday evening at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, police said.
Officers were called to the Park Vista apartments on Fisher Road at about 6:30 p.m. regarding a dispute. A man was found with “severe injuries” at the scene and eventually died, according to police. The victim’s name was not released.
No other details on the incident were provided and authorities did not say what caused the victim’s death.
The apartment complex is just a few blocks north from Forest Cove apartments.
Rampant violent crime at Forest Cove was highlighted earlier this year in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution series “Dangerous Dwellings” about unsafe and unsanitary apartment complexes in the metro. Police had investigated 19 homicides at the complex since 2009, according to the AJC.
About two hours prior and on the opposite side of the city, police were at the scene of a shooting at a Buckhead apartment building along Lakeside Drive. The victim was found injured and later died at a hospital, police said. A suspect was detained at the scene.
