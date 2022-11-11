ajc logo
X

Man killed at SE Atlanta apartment complex

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was killed Thursday evening at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, police said.

Officers were called to the Park Vista apartments on Fisher Road at about 6:30 p.m. regarding a dispute. A man was found with “severe injuries” at the scene and eventually died, according to police. The victim’s name was not released.

No other details on the incident were provided and authorities did not say what caused the victim’s death.

The apartment complex is just a few blocks north from Forest Cove apartments.

Rampant violent crime at Forest Cove was highlighted earlier this year in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution series “Dangerous Dwellings” about unsafe and unsanitary apartment complexes in the metro. Police had investigated 19 homicides at the complex since 2009, according to the AJC.

ExploreMan dead after shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square

About two hours prior and on the opposite side of the city, police were at the scene of a shooting at a Buckhead apartment building along Lakeside Drive. The victim was found injured and later died at a hospital, police said. A suspect was detained at the scene.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings 1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
23h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dead after shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dead after shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 people shot at same Midtown gas station within about 24 hours
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dead after shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square
1h ago
Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store
3h ago
Atlanta police seeking information in woman’s kidnapping, sexual assault
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top