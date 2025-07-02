2 dead in domestic-related incident in Gwinnett, police say

A man and a woman were found dead at a home in Gwinnett County on Sunday, authorities said.
Details are limited, but the incident happened at a residence in the 300 block of Stone Hill Drive near Stone Mountain, according to police spokesperson Juan Reyes. The area is located near DeShong Park.
Reyes said the incident was domestic-related and that police were investigating it as a homicide.
“Details regarding this incident are still being gathered,” Reyes said.
